2,385 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.97. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

