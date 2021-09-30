22,762 Shares in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter.

VNM opened at $19.07 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

