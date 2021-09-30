$225.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report sales of $225.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.89 million and the lowest is $225.20 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $920.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $929.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 26.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KRC stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
