22,409 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $14,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $297,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 723,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEWR opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.