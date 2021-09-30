$212.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post $212.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.30 million to $217.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $142.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $951.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Zscaler stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.80. 45,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,897. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.50. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,695 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $1,262,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,329 shares of company stock worth $86,673,941. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

