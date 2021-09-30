$211.24 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $211.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.51 million and the highest is $217.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $282.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $840.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.20 million to $842.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.