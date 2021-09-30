2,103 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 60,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,597 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.