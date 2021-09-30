$210.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $210.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. The Macerich posted sales of $185.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $832.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $839.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $857.85 million, with estimates ranging from $807.70 million to $908.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. Citigroup increased their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

The Macerich stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 44.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 32.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,286,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 314,989 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 33.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.