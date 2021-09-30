$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

