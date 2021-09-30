$2.00 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report sales of $2.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $249.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

