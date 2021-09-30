$2.00 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report sales of $2.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $249.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.