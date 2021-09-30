194,799 Shares in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Purchased by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Fluent accounts for approximately 0.2% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.25% of Fluent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 437,773 shares during the period. First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 358.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FLNT. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

FLNT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.76. Fluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

