19,000 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 205.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 162.65. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

