$19.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce $19.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.86 million. The Joint posted sales of $15.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year sales of $78.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $79.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $101.64 million, with estimates ranging from $100.48 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

Shares of JYNT traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.79. 205,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,183. The Joint has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Joint by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in The Joint by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in The Joint by 3.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

