18,161 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.20.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.