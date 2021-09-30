$179.05 Million in Sales Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to announce $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.34 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $103.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $609.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.42 million to $654.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $600.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PANL. B. Riley began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $229.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

