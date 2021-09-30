$171.56 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post $171.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.12 million. Standex International posted sales of $151.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SXI opened at $100.80 on Thursday. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

