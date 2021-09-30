$163.80 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report sales of $163.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $169.59 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $103.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $618.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

