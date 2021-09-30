1,614 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,561 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 349,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 332.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 279,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.58 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

