$161.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to announce $161.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $191.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $58.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $929.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

