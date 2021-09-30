$15.62 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce sales of $15.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.90 million to $16.65 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $12.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of AJX opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

