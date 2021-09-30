$12.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report sales of $12.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $14.36 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $8.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $54.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.48 million, with estimates ranging from $68.16 million to $70.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

