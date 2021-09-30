1,090 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

MRNA stock opened at $378.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,395,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.