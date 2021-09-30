10,113 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Acquired by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for 0.8% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,335,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 76,975 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,231. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $113.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

