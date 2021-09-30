$1.80 EPS Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to post $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 55,209 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $41.70. 2,420,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,225. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

