$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.58. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $32,429,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $28,435,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 563,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,070. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

