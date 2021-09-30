$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

PNFP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,905. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% in the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

