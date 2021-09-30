$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kelly Services by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,283. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $767.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

