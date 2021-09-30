$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.25 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $964.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. H Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,341 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 984,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $41,215,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.75. 34,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,121. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

