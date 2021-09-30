0xBitcoin Market Cap Achieves $1.79 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $616,055.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00120337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00166267 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

