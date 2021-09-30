$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. 237,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

