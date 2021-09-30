$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 9,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

