-$0.15 EPS Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,574 shares of company stock worth $25,141,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

