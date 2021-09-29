ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $356,814.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00065491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00104391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00136524 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.25 or 1.00147657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.71 or 0.06820417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00775863 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.