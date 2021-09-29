ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Down 4% on Insider Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) traded down 4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $65.12. 36,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,726,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

Specifically, Director Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,259,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,568,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 393,986 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 101,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

