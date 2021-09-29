ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 705,398 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12.

ZI stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

