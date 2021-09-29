ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 10,400 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,243. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.30, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Truist Securities increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

