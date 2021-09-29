Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $261.89 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $259.80 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

