Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $249,999,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $208,839,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,078,000 after buying an additional 538,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $261.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.38 and a 200-day moving average of $335.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.80 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,655.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

