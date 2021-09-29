ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.76

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (CVE:ZEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.76 and last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 205985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89. The company has a market cap of C$509.67 million and a P/E ratio of -90.95.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Wood sold 43,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$136,842.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,657.50.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

