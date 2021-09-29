Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,479 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Zebra Technologies worth $140,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $250.45 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

