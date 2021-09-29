Zealium (NZL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,043.44

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $28,043.44 and $7.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00407492 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,946 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,946 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

