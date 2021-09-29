Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

