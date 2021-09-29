Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to “Hold”

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

HCAT opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 32.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Health Catalyst by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

