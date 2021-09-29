Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) to Buy

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HJLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.