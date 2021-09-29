Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOCS. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

