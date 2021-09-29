Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to “Buy”

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASMB. William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $156.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

