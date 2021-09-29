Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to Buy

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGTI. Raymond James raised their target price on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,286. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,136,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $62,290,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

