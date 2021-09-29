Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to Hold

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NUWE opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 74.40% and a negative net margin of 206.57%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

