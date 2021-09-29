Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) to Sell

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

ABOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $14.70 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). On average, equities analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

