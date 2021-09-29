Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce sales of $77.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.71 million and the lowest is $77.30 million. Upland Software reported sales of $74.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $308.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.52 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $329.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,322. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,924. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Upland Software by 32.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Upland Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

